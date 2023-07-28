Interior expert reveals how to achieve quiet luxury in your bedroom decor

6,200 people per month are searching for quiet luxury inspiration across the UK.

Quiet luxury has become the surprise trend of 2023. After gaining momentum toward the end of 2022 the term has seen an increase in awareness throughout 2023 and shows no signs of slowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buyer at luxury furniture brand Feather & Black, Laura Burnett, has put together tips for creating the quiet luxury aesthetic in your bedroom. Take a look at her advice below.

Feather and Black bedroom

“If you want to truly achieve authenticity through a quiet luxury style there are a few simple rules you can follow:

Do’s and don’ts of quiet luxury décor

Try to avoid logos

The era of logomania has passed and understated is the new overstated. The essence of quiet luxury aims to exude a quiet confidence with classic unassuming pieces.

Embrace period features

Whether this is Victorian era cornices or classic panelling, embrace period home features. Enhancing these features not only achieves a luxury feel that isn’t ostentatious but additionally adds value to your home as these features can be imitated but never replicated as in their original eras.

In with the old and out with the new

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Create a timeless feel in the home by working with some classic pieces you already own and add one or two hero pieces of furniture which lean into the quiet luxurystyle, example pieces could be a weathered oak bed or statement headboard.

Select muted or earth tones

Opting for an earthy palette such as olive or sage creates an understated and inviting atmosphere. Muted tones provide the ideal backdrop to compliment your statement furniture pieces creating an inviting and calming sanctuary in the home.

Create a capsule furniture collection

Mix vintage furniture pieces with quality new pieces for the perfect capsule collection. The emphasis here is quality over quantity so it’s worth taking the time to source furniture with longevity which won’t date as other trends come and go.

Remove all distractions

To achieve a luxurious feel, items like TVs should be hidden in classic-style furniture pieces or removed altogether. Additionally, aim to reduce excess furnishings or accessories. Go back to basics and allow the essential pieces in your collection to communicate your decor choices.

Know your fabrics and materials

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doing your research will allow you to make smarter purchasing decisions and continue the quality over quantity goal. Look for the quality in all of your pieces, such as higher thread count in your linen, down feather pillows or solid oak wooden bed frames.

Keep the floor empty and spacious

Store any clutter away and keep it out of sight. Make use of storage pieces like large wardrobes which can be ornate core pieces but still be sensibly functional too.