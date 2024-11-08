This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for offers in excess of £550,000 with Purplebricks, this impressive four-bedroom detached family home, located on the sought-after Miller Lane in Cottam, Preston, offers a fantastic opportunity for buyers seeking a semi-rural setting with excellent views.
Set on a generously sized plot, the property provides easy access to local amenities, public transport, and motorway links. Internally, the home features a spacious entrance hall, a lounge, two additional reception rooms, a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, and a ground floor WC.
Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a main bedroom with an en-suite, and a family bathroom. The property retains potential for remodeling, with many traditional features that could be enhanced.
Externally, the property boasts a large rear garden, a detached double garage, and ample parking space for multiple vehicles. The garden is landscaped with established trees and shrubbery, providing a peaceful outdoor space.
Other features include hardwood-framed double glazing and gas central heating throughout, offering both comfort and efficiency. With its potential for renovation and excellent location, this home is ideal for families looking for a spacious and versatile property in a quiet yet well-connected area.
