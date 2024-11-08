Imposing & historic 4-bed family property in tranquil country setting with glorious rural views for sale

What a home!

On the market for offers in excess of £550,000 with Purplebricks, this impressive four-bedroom detached family home, located on the sought-after Miller Lane in Cottam, Preston, offers a fantastic opportunity for buyers seeking a semi-rural setting with excellent views.

Set on a generously sized plot, the property provides easy access to local amenities, public transport, and motorway links. Internally, the home features a spacious entrance hall, a lounge, two additional reception rooms, a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, and a ground floor WC.

Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a main bedroom with an en-suite, and a family bathroom. The property retains potential for remodeling, with many traditional features that could be enhanced.

Externally, the property boasts a large rear garden, a detached double garage, and ample parking space for multiple vehicles. The garden is landscaped with established trees and shrubbery, providing a peaceful outdoor space.

Other features include hardwood-framed double glazing and gas central heating throughout, offering both comfort and efficiency. With its potential for renovation and excellent location, this home is ideal for families looking for a spacious and versatile property in a quiet yet well-connected area.

