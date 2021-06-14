Immaculate three-storey, five-bed home with centrepiece kitchen, home gym with sauna, and sunken hot tub on the market for £570,000
This three-storey Buckshaw Village home is striking, imposing, and spacious throughout.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 11:59 am
On the market for £570,000 with RedRose, this huge five-bed property features a centrepiece fitted kitchen, family lounge with windows to three sides, a study, four bedrooms and a family bathroom to the first floor, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room to the second floor, a home gym with sauna, and gardens with sunken hot tub and patio area. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 4