On the market for £1,200,000 with eXp UK, North West, this wonderfully unique Preston home is a sight.

Tucked away in the serene countryside, Mill House Barn stands as a testament to refined rural living. This meticulously converted barn, set well back from the road, offers unparalleled privacy within its expansive 1 acre private grounds.

The property seamlessly blends traditional charm with modern comforts, creating an idyllic sanctuary for those seeking tranquility and elegance.

Key features

6 bedroom.

Five bathrooms.

Exquisite barn conversion.

Situated in 1 acre of private land.

Large pond.

4,350 sq ft home with additional workshop.

Workshop/Annexe with huge potential for conversion.

Completely private.

360 degree open field views.

Despite its secluded setting, Mill House Barn is conveniently located within easy reach of local schools, shops and amenities. The property offers the perfect balance between countryside tranquility and accessibility to modern conveniences.

Take a look around.

The pièce de résistance is the serene pond, its still waters mirroring the sky and surrounding flora. This natural feature not only enhances the landscape's aesthetics but also attracts local wildlife, adding to the property's charm.