On the market for offers in excess of £895,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this three-storey four-bed detached farmhouse in the Forest of Bowland features plenty of character, an abundance of local wildlife, a driveway crossing a local stream, oak flooring, a gorgeous fitted kitchen with an Aga, a utility room, a living room with exposed beams and a wood-burner, en suites off all bedrooms, and gardens with superb countryside views. Take a look around...