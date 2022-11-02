Iconic hotel and former pub in Morecambe for sale with planning permission

The iconic Queens Hotel is a prominent listed building on Marine Road Central at the junction with Queen Street overlooking Morecambe seafront.

With the inside totally gutted, it will need full refurbishment to bring it back to life.

It has outstanding views across Morecambe Bay towards the Lake District hills and beyond.

The open bar area at the Queens Hotel in Morecambe is completely gutted. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster.

Marketed by Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster, it is in an ideal location practically opposite the proposed Eden Project North.

It offers ‘great character and potential’ according to the agents.

The traditional former Public House overlooks Morecambe seafront and the bay with return frontage to Queen Street and rear access from Back Morecambe Road.

The substantial open plan bar area is 46 feet long and there is a good sized basement area including a large beer cellar accessed from the bar area.

The iconic Queens Hotel in Morecambe is for sale with planning permission. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster.

There is extensive accommodation on the first and second floor including 12 rooms, bathrooms, toilets, boiler room and inner room.

There is an enclosed rear courtyard area with access for cars from Back Morecambe Road.There is further additional two storey accommodation to the rear accessed from the rear courtyard.

Planning Permission and Listed Building Consent has previously been granted for change of use.Planning Permission was granted for the subject property, application number 18/00206/FUL.Listed Building Consent was granted for the subject property, application number 18/00207/LB.

The Queens Hotel is for sale for offers in the region of £400,000.

To view the property for sale on rightmove visit here

One of the rooms on the first or second floor at the former pub in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall, Lancaster.

