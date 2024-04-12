On the market for for offers in excess of £469,995 with Ben Rose, this three-bed end-of-terrace Whittle-le-Woods home is a picture of modern living with a wonderful tinge of classic features and spacious style. Featuring an open-plan kitchen diner with wine cooler and central island as well as a pantry, this lovely home also boasts a large living room, a study, spacious bedrooms including a main with en suite, and a picturesque garden with play area. Take a look around...