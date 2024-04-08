I toured a 2 bed detached Chorley family bungalow with stunning wraparound garden and modern design for sale

This modern bungalow is certainly an eye-catcher.

By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Apr 2024, 10:07 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £249,995 with Arnold & Phillips, this 2 bed detached Chorley bungalow is a contemporary home featuring spacious bedrooms, a modern family living space, gated access, a private driveway, and a gorgeous garden.

Take a look around...

1. Gillibrand Walks (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

2. Gillibrand Walks (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

3. Gillibrand Walks (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

4. Gillibrand Walks (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

