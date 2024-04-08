On the market for offers in excess of £249,995 with Arnold & Phillips, this 2 bed detached Chorley bungalow is a contemporary home featuring spacious bedrooms, a modern family living space, gated access, a private driveway, and a gorgeous garden.
Get a personalised round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up to the LEP’s free daily emails.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.