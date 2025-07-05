The stunning cottage on Fernyhalgh Lane is on the market for £525,000 with Open House Preston Ltd.
The beautiful property briefly comprises of two spacious lounges, a hallway and generous bedroom on the ground floor.
Downstairs, the charming property is home to a spacious cinema room and an open-plan kitchen/dining area.
Three spacious bedrooms, including an en-suite, and the family bathroom are located upstairs.
The lovely property also has a generously sized rear garden, perfect for children to play and for making the most of summer evenings as a family.
For more information on the property, click here.
Scroll through for 15 photos inside the spacious property:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.