Aldwych Drive (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

I tour a stylish renovated 3 bed detached Preston bungalow with sleek open plan kitchen for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 19:57 BST

This property is a real gem.

On the market for offers in excess of £320,000 with Guildhall Residential Sales, this beautifully renovated three-bedroom detached Ashton-on-Ribble dormer bungalow offers stylish, spacious living in a sought-after location.

Finished to an exceptional standard, it features a welcoming hallway, a generous ground-floor double bedroom, and a sleek open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area with bi-fold doors leading to a private garden with seating.

A modern three-piece bathroom completes the ground floor. Upstairs, there are two additional double bedrooms and another contemporary family bathroom. The thoughtful layout and high-quality finishes throughout make this home ideal for modern living and comfortable family life.

Take a look around...

