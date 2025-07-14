On the market for offers in excess of £320,000 with Guildhall Residential Sales, this beautifully renovated three-bedroom detached Ashton-on-Ribble dormer bungalow offers stylish, spacious living in a sought-after location.
Finished to an exceptional standard, it features a welcoming hallway, a generous ground-floor double bedroom, and a sleek open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area with bi-fold doors leading to a private garden with seating.
A modern three-piece bathroom completes the ground floor. Upstairs, there are two additional double bedrooms and another contemporary family bathroom. The thoughtful layout and high-quality finishes throughout make this home ideal for modern living and comfortable family life.
Take a look around...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.