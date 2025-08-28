I tour a slick and spacious 3 bed Kirkham family property with garden on the market

On the market for offers in excess of £225,000 with Ben Rose, this beautifully maintained three-bedroom semi-detached home is ideally located on a desirable corner plot in the heart of Kirkham.

Perfect for families, the property offers spacious living and excellent future potential. Set in a quiet neighbourhood with great transport links—including nearby train stations and the M55—it’s ideal for commuters. Local amenities include shops, eateries, and the renowned Kirkham Grammar School, with Lytham and Blackpool just a short drive away.

Inside, a welcoming entrance porch leads to a hallway with WC and staircase. The bright lounge features a large front-facing window and flows into a modern kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances and a central island. Upstairs are three well-sized bedrooms—two with countryside views—and a stylish family bathroom.

Externally, the home boasts a front garden, side driveway, detached garage, and a generous rear garden with lawn and patio, perfect for outdoor living and entertaining.

Take a look around...