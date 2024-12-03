This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £590,000 with Purplebricks, this home is an immediate winner.
This charming and traditional five-bedroom mid-terrace home in Lytham combines period character with modern comforts, offering a stylish and inviting space perfect for a growing family.
Boasting a spacious layout with two or three reception rooms (depending on use), a versatile fitted kitchen with a separate sitting area, and original period features such as limestone fireplaces and moulded details, this home is both welcoming and full of character.
The heart of the home is the kitchen, featuring high-end appliances, a wine cooler, central island, Corian work surfaces, and a Quooker boiling tap. Upstairs are three double bedrooms and a master suite with a bathroom, including a rainfall shower.
The property also includes a large cellar, downstairs toilet, well-maintained front garden, and private rear garden with stone paving, raised flower beds, and a decked patio. It’s ideally located near shops, cafes, parks, and the waterfront, offering a blend of small-town charm and convenience.
Take a look inside...
