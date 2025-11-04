On the market for offers in excess of £385,000 with Ben Rose, this beautifully-maintained four-bedroom detached home in the sought-after Walton-le-Dale.

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, it offers spacious family living with planning permission to extend into a five-bedroom property. Walton-le-Dale is renowned for its community feel, excellent schools, and proximity to amenities such as the Capitol Centre and Preston City Centre. The location provides superb commuter links via the M6, M65, and nearby train stations.

Inside, the entrance hall leads to a WC and a stunning new kitchen/diner with quartz worktops, island seating, premium integrated appliances, and a walk-in larder. The spacious lounge features a modern fireplace and opens to a bright conservatory overlooking the private rear garden. Upstairs are four bedrooms, including a master with en-suite.

Externally, the property offers a large driveway, garage, and wrap-around garden. Additional highlights include 11 solar panels with battery storage and approved plans for further extension.