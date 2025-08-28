On the market for £485,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this beautifully situated detached home enjoys panoramic countryside views and sits on approximately a third of an acre, just a short walk from the heart of Great Eccleston.

Offering three bedrooms and two reception rooms, it also benefits from planning permission for an additional first-floor bedroom and bathroom. The property features an impressive reception hall, a spacious lounge with a modern fireplace and French doors, a versatile dining room, and a well-equipped breakfast kitchen with granite worktops and countryside views.

The ground-floor bathroom includes a bath, shower, and stylish fittings. Upstairs are three generously sized bedrooms, including a primary with a walk-in wardrobe and double-aspect views. The property also boasts a large double-length garage with workshop or utility potential.

Externally, the grounds provide excellent entertaining space and ample parking. The home is located in the highly regarded village of Great Eccleston, known for its community spirit, local events like the Great Eccleston Show, and a variety of amenities including shops, pubs, and restaurants.

With easy motorway access, the property is ideal for commuting to Preston, Lancaster, Blackpool, and the wider Fylde Coast. Combining rural charm with modern convenience, this home offers a rare opportunity in one of the area’s most sought-after locations.