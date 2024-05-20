On the market for offers in excess of £210,000 with Entwistle Green, this extended two-bed semi-detached Lostock Hall property sits on a quaint cul-de-sac near Walton Park and features open-plan design, a home study, an extended dining kitchen, gorgeous bedrooms, an integrated garage, a landscaped garden, and no chain.
As the estate agent says: “The home has been finished to a high standard throughout and is a credit to the current owner.”
Take a look around...
