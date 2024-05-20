I think it's a credit to the current owner... 2 bed Lostock Hall home with extended open plan layout for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th May 2024, 10:56 BST

This place is a potential bargain.

On the market for offers in excess of £210,000 with Entwistle Green, this extended two-bed semi-detached Lostock Hall property sits on a quaint cul-de-sac near Walton Park and features open-plan design, a home study, an extended dining kitchen, gorgeous bedrooms, an integrated garage, a landscaped garden, and no chain.

As the estate agent says: “The home has been finished to a high standard throughout and is a credit to the current owner.”

Take a look around...

1. Fieldside Close (Credit: Entwistle Green)

2. Fieldside Close (Credit: Entwistle Green)

3. Fieldside Close (Credit: Entwistle Green)

4. Fieldside Close (Credit: Entwistle Green)

