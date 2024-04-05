"I love this classic English cottage": 2 bed Walton le Dale home with huge garden for sale for bargain price

This two-bed home is a lovely little slice of heaven.

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 17:03 BST

On the market for £190,000 with Bridgfords, this quintessentially classic British cottage is all about historic style and that wonderful air of character that such homes feature. Located in Walton le Dale and boasting traditional features including a stained glass window, a fitted kitchen, and a lovely private garden, this home is a little gem. Take a look around...

Walton Green (Credit: Bridgfords)

Walton Green (Credit: Bridgfords)

Walton Green (Credit: Bridgfords)

Walton Green (Credit: Bridgfords)

