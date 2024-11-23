I love this attractive 3-bed Poulton family home in need of updating on the market for eye-catching price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 17:09 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 17:11 GMT

Located in the heart of Poulton-le-Fylde, this home is a real winner.

On the market for for £375,000 with Purplebricks, this fetching detached family home is a classic.

This three-bed detached property combines the classic pre-requisites of comfort, space, and convenience, making it a serious real estate proposal for any buyer looking for a home on which to really put their own stamp.

In need of a little renovation and updating to bring it into the modern day, this place nevertheless offers heaps of potential - it’s located near local amenities, public transport links, and a number of nearby bars.

On the ground floor, you can find a spacious lounge, a second reception room, a large kitchen, and a convenience downstairs WC, while upstairs this home features a trio of well-sized bedrooms and a modern four-piece bathroom.

The property’s private south-facing garden boasts patio seating areas, a well-maintained lawn, and mature trees, while the front of the home features parking space for multiple vehicles and a garage.

Take a look around...

