On the market for offers in excess of £1.5m with Armitstead Barnett, this charming and character-filled former farmhouse offers around 5,918 sq ft of accommodation and is set within 5.8 acres in the peaceful hamlet of Hall Cross, between Kirkham and Freckleton.

Sympathetically restored using traditional materials like exposed beams, brickwork, oak joinery and vaulted ceilings, the home blends classic features with modern comfort. The spacious interior includes multiple reception rooms, a stunning double-height hall, a cosy snug, a well-equipped breakfast kitchen with Aga, and four double bedrooms—three with ensuites.

The principal suite features a dressing room and luxurious bathroom and the property on the whole is ideal for entertaining, with expansive living areas and beautiful garden views throughout.

A converted barn offers potential for further development. Outside, the grounds include landscaped gardens, a walled garden area, orchard, brick-built stables for five horses, a well-drained menage, and grazing paddocks—making it perfect for equestrian or rural pursuits. Practical additions include a large boot room, garaging, and ample parking.

Located near excellent amenities, schools, and transport links, the home also offers easy access to the upmarket town of Lytham, Ribby Hall leisure village, and scenic coastal walks. This is a rare opportunity to own a substantial and elegant countryside retreat.

Take a look around...