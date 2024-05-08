On the market for £295,000 with Ben Rose, this lovely 4 bed semi-detached Grimsargh home features a generous lounge with multi-fuel fire, a dining room, a breakfast kitchen, a utility room, large bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, and a stunning rear garden with wildflowers.
As the estate agents say: “This property offers versatile space, making it an ideal family home that is ready to move in and enjoy.”
Take a look around...
