On the market for £695,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this gorgeous four-bed Mawdesley family home is the classic British home in that it features a welcoming and spacious interior design, a lovely fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a truly wonderful garden, perfect for al fresco dining or entertaining. Take a look around...
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.