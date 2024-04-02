On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Ben Rose, this four-bed detached Farington home features a welcoming entrance porch, a spacious front lounge with bay window, an open plan kitchen diner with island unit and downstairs WC, spacious bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, a third floor with potential to be an office or games room, an integral garage, and a wonderful landscaped garden with patio, raised decking, and astro lawn. Take a look around...