On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Ben Rose, this four-bed detached Farington home features a welcoming entrance porch, a spacious front lounge with bay window, an open plan kitchen diner with island unit and downstairs WC, spacious bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, a third floor with potential to be an office or games room, an integral garage, and a wonderful landscaped garden with patio, raised decking, and astro lawn. Take a look around...
"I love it": modern 4 bed detached Leyland family home with open plan design & huge garden on the market
This home simply has everything you could want from a modern property.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.