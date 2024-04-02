"I love it": modern 4 bed detached Leyland family home with open plan design & huge garden on the market

This home simply has everything you could want from a modern property.

By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 16:19 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Ben Rose, this four-bed detached Farington home features a welcoming entrance porch, a spacious front lounge with bay window, an open plan kitchen diner with island unit and downstairs WC, spacious bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, a third floor with potential to be an office or games room, an integral garage, and a wonderful landscaped garden with patio, raised decking, and astro lawn. Take a look around...

Get the latest Lancashire headlines dropped into your inbox, with The LEP’s free newsletter.

1. Victory Drive (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

2. Victory Drive (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

3. Victory Drive (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

4. Victory Drive (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePropertyMoneyPreston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.