On the market for £230,000 with Ben Rose, this charming two-bed Croston family home not only sits in a wonderful and picturesque countryside village, but also boasts a modern and spacious interior design.

With access to a number of wonderful country walks, the property is also close to local shops, restaurants, and good local schools as well as excellent travel links.

Inside, the home features a gorgeous modern breakfast kitchen room which has been recently renovated and which now boasts a central island and open staircase. Moving through the house, you’ll find a large and cosy lounge and a bright orangery to the rear.

On the first floor, there are two large bedrooms, including a main spanning the entire width of the home, and a three-piece family bathroom. Externally, there is plenty of parking spaces and an easily maintained garden area. The private landscaped rear garden features raised decking with LED spotlights and covered entertaining area.