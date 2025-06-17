'I just wanted a home of my own' - How one woman found her dream house after 25 years of renting

After 26 years of marriage, three grown-up children, and a rollercoaster journey through renting and relocation, Hellen Brown can finally say the words she’s longed to: “This house is ours.”

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hellen, 50, is a mum of three to Lauren, Leo, and Callum. She lives with her husband Alan and their youngest child, who’s still at home.

Their family also includes six cats, a tortoise, and one very passionate football rivalry: Hellen is a die-hard Manchester City fan, while Alan supports Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fittingly, their garden summer house proudly bears the iconic “This is Anfield” sign, a cheeky nod to their household divide.

Happy at home

Originally from the UK, Hellen and Alan once lived in Greece where they ran nightclubs and bars before returning home to raise their family.

For years after moving back, the family rented, and for a long time, it looked like buying their own place might never happen.

“We rented for 25 years,” Hellen explains. “When we came back from Greece, we found a home we loved and even asked the landlord if we could buy it. He agreed initially, but he co-owned the home with his ex-wife who wasn’t willing to sell.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suddenly, the family had just six months to find somewhere new to live. “We really wanted that house,” Hellen recalls. “And we weren’t keen on new builds. But then we looked at a Morris Homes development, and I thought, wow, this place isn’t like the rest.”

Morris Homes

It was at St Mary’s Park, a new development on the edge of Penwortham near Preston, where Hellen finally found the dream home she’d been searching for.

What stood out for Hellen was the personality in the homes. “It’s full of detail. There are extras you wouldn’t expect, and none of the houses are the same. They’ve built real character into the streets. I was desperate to buy a house before I turned 50, and to finally have something I could personalise.”

Determined to get everything just right, Hellen made four separate visits to her prospective home in just three weeks. “I was a pain in the backside,” she laughs, “but nothing was too much trouble for Morris Homes. You could tell they cared. It didn’t feel like a transaction, they wanted the best for us, and they looked after us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final exchange was set to happen while Hellen was off enjoying a cruise in Spain.

Home is where the heart is. Hellen is delighted with her St Mary's Park Morris Home.

But then came the snag: an unforeseen delay in the home’s development in September left the family with just four weeks before their mortgage offer expired.

“It looked like we might not complete in time,” Hellen says.

“But honestly, Morris Homes moved heaven and earth to make it happen. Carol and Vic pulled in every favour, tradespeople came in on weekends, I still don’t know how they managed it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hellen’s story is exactly why we do what we do,” says Rachel MacCutchan, sales director at Morris Homes.

“Buying a home should be exciting, not stressful, and we’ll always go the extra mile to make sure our buyers feel supported from start to finish.”

In the end, the sale completed with just four hours to spare. Now settled into their new home, Hellen is over the moon.

“The finished quality is beautiful, and everything was finished exactly how I wanted it. The tradespeople are so friendly and helpful, and the customer service from Morris Homes was just superb.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond the bricks and mortar, Hellen says it’s the lifestyle that’s made all the difference.

St Mary’s Park sits beside an ecological green reserve, with easy access to Preston, superb commuter links, and a real sense of community.

“It’s not just a house; it’s a home in a place where we feel we truly belong.”

And with energy-efficient features built into every home, from high-grade insulation to modern glazing and sustainable heating systems, Hellen says the difference is noticeable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels warm, cosy, and costs less to run, which is a huge bonus when you’re managing a household.”

“The house is gorgeous and has everything we need. Morris Homes don’t just sell you a home, they build a community. It’s heaven.”