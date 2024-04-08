On the market for offers in excess of £315,000 with Vanessa Daley, this four-bed semi-detached Preston home is one of the most stylish modern family properties on the market.
Featuring heaps of period charm and style, this place has been designed flawlessly, boasting three reception rooms, a luxury kitchen with island unit, an orangery, a ground floor WC, huge bedrooms, and a stunning south-facing walled garden.
Take a look around...
