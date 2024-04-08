'I had to pinch myself': spectacular 4 bed modern Preston family home with secluded garden on the market

By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:46 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £315,000 with Vanessa Daley, this four-bed semi-detached Preston home is one of the most stylish modern family properties on the market.

Featuring heaps of period charm and style, this place has been designed flawlessly, boasting three reception rooms, a luxury kitchen with island unit, an orangery, a ground floor WC, huge bedrooms, and a stunning south-facing walled garden.

Take a look around...

1. Hall Road (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates Limited)

2. Hall Road (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates Limited)

3. Hall Road (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates Limited)

4. Hall Road (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates Limited)

