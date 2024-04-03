On the market for offers in excess of £135,000 with Entwistle Green, this four-bed terrace Ashton-on-Ribble home represents a fantastic opportunity. An extended property close to UCLan and the city centre, this home also features a downstairs WC and a modern kitchen diner, spacious bedrooms, a south-facing garden, and no chain. Take a look around...
Get a personalised round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up to the LEP’s free daily emails.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.