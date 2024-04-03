I found Preston's cheapest 4-bed house, a spacious Ashton on Ribble family home for sale for a bargain price

With four bedrooms and a large garden, this home is an absolute snip.

By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 16:03 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £135,000 with Entwistle Green, this four-bed terrace Ashton-on-Ribble home represents a fantastic opportunity. An extended property close to UCLan and the city centre, this home also features a downstairs WC and a modern kitchen diner, spacious bedrooms, a south-facing garden, and no chain. Take a look around...

Related topics:AshtonPrestonPropertyLEPUCLanPropertiesMoney

