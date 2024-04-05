'I can't believe the price': bargain 3 bed terraced family home on the market for less than £81,000

This property could be a real steal for one lucky buyer.

By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Apr 2024, 14:03 BST

On the market for just £80,000 with Keenans, this three-bed end-of-terrace family home in Church near Accrington is the epitome of a modern bargain in the property market: a spacious house with tonnes of potential and outdoor space with a very appealing price-tag indeed. Take a look around...

Get the latest Lancashire headlines dropped into your inbox, with The LEP’s free newsletter.

1. Tanpits Road (Credit: Keenans)

Photo Sales

2. Tanpits Road (Credit: Keenans)

Photo Sales

3. Tanpits Road (Credit: Keenans)

Photo Sales

4. Tanpits Road (Credit: Keenans)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AccringtonLancashirePropertyMoney

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.