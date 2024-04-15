On the market for £195,000 with Mortimers, this stunning 3-bed Clayton-le-Moors family home features parquet laminate flooring, a downstairs WC, a large living room and open staircase, a fitted kitchen and dining area, a wine fridge, a conservatory with access onto the garden, spacious bedrooms, and gardens to the front and rear, where you will find decking, a pergola, and a shed. Take a look around...