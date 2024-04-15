"I can't believe the price!" Bargain 3 bed semi-detached Accrington cul de sac home with garden for sale

This property is not only ready-made to move into, but it also boasts an exceptional interior design style, too.

By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Apr 2024, 14:56 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 14:58 BST

On the market for £195,000 with Mortimers, this stunning 3-bed Clayton-le-Moors family home features parquet laminate flooring, a downstairs WC, a large living room and open staircase, a fitted kitchen and dining area, a wine fridge, a conservatory with access onto the garden, spacious bedrooms, and gardens to the front and rear, where you will find decking, a pergola, and a shed. Take a look around...

1. Sefton Close (Credit: Mortimers)

2. Sefton Close (Credit: Mortimers)

3. Sefton Close (Credit: Mortimers)

4. Sefton Close (Credit: Mortimers)

