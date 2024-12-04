I can't believe it has a pool! Special, modern & unique 5 bed Blackpool home on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 10:39 BST

This charming property is described as being ‘truly one of a kind’ by the estate agents.

On the market for £399,950 with Unique Estate Agency, this Blackpool family home really is the complete package.

Featuring an entrance hall bathed in natural light, a large and spacious family living room overlooking the front of the home, and a sprawling modern kitchen with its own breakfast bar, the ground floor of this property is ready-made for contemporary family life.

There is also a dining room, a second living toom with a built-in media wall, and a lovely conservatory overlooking the rear garden and the home’s gorgeous swimming pool, while the first floor boasts four double bedrooms including a main with en suite.

In addition to the lovely living spaces, this home features an integral garage and a workshop with access to an extensive basement area with huge potential for further development. Externally, it has gated off-road parking for two or three vehicles and a magical garden with patio area and shed.

Take a look around...

Grange Road, Blackpool

1. Grange Road, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd

Grange Road, Blackpool

2. Grange Road, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd

Grange Road, Blackpool

3. Grange Road, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd

Grange Road, Blackpool

4. Grange Road, Blackpool

Unique Estate Agency Ltd

