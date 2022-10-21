Earlier in the year, Preston City Council gave away more than 300 saplings to local schools and residents as part of ‘Plant Preston’, an initiative set up as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, a tree-planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

Preston City Council have now joined forces with Lets Grow Preston, a local charity set up to help local communities brighten up their greenspaces through gardening, for another giveaway.

An explosion of pink, cherry blossom tree in Greenhill

Where can you get the trees?

The saplings will initially be available from 1pm until 3pm on Sunday, November 13 abd 19 at Ashton Park Walled Garden, Pedder’s Lane, Preston, where people will be able to pick up a cherry blossom along with a pot and compost donated by Let’s Grow Preston.

The Mayor of Preston, Councillor Neil Darby, said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative has proven to be a wonderful opportunity for the residents and communities of Preston to be part of a national endeavour to plant more trees. I am delighted that we now have an opportunity to work with a local, recognised charity Let’s Grow Preston, through this amazing scheme.”

"Tree of Trees”

The events are to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The third giveaway is part of a larger event, arranged to celebrate the work of Let’s Grow Preston.

On Saturday, November 20, a planting of a ‘Tree of Trees’ will take place at Grange Park in Ribbleton.

The tree was donated by The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative in recognition for the work the charity does to support Preston communities.

Preston is one of only eight recipients throughout Lancashire of this ‘Tree of Trees’ which is part of special legacy in Her Majesty’s name.

The tree will become part of the living legacy, in honour of Her Late Majesty, joining more than a million trees already planted across the UK.

Annie Wynn, Development Director at Let’s Grow Preston, added: “Receiving such a special tree is a huge delight for Let’s Grow Preston and is recognition for all the work that we do to support Preston communities, improving people’s physical and mental well-being through nature."