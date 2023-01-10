A developer wants to construct the homes on an L-shaped plot in Church Lane, Farington, which is deemed as safeguarded land for housing. But officers have said the project is currently not in keeping with the South Ribble Local Plan and should be refused.

Now a ward councillor has requested that the planning committee takes a closer look at the scheme at its meeting on Thursday.

Brigend in Church Lane where the new homes are planned.

Chorley-based Lanley Developments have submitted an outline application for the site which in the past formed part of three previous housing schemes which were all rejected by the council. The land is adjacent to a large house, Brigend, and the plans would see outbuildings demolished to make way.

Lanley argues the site "is considered to represent a logical location for new housing with an existing residential curtilage." But planning officers disagree and are advising Thursday's committee to refuse it.

An officers' report to committee says: "On balance it is considered that from a land use perspective the proposal is premature in its approach and that, despite the applicants' argument , the proposal is not policy compliant and should be refused.

"The submitted site layout does demonstrate that seven dwellings can be accommodated on a site safeguarded for future development without over-intensification of the urban fabric. That being said, the current street scene is one of sporadically-placed dwellings with open spaces between and until such large scale development comes forward, a cluster of dwellings in this location has real potential to look out of place."

The scheme is described by council officers as 'not policy compliant.'

Three letters opposing the scheme have been sent to the council citing a number of concerns including "a lack of local services to cope with increased demand," the possible impact on air quality and increased noise and light pollution and a "constrained" road network with access close to a railway bridge and claimed to be "dangerous."

