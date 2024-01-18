House hunters can get stuck in at 'Wellies On' event in Hoddlesden

Lancashire homeowners are invited to attend a ‘behind the scenes’ event at Kingswood’s Spinners Brook Saturday January 27.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘Wellies On’ event is ideal for anyone who may be thinking of moving home this year. It’s the chance to take a tour of the development and look at some of the properties that are currently being built.

Lesley Myers, sales director at Kingswood Homes said: “We call events like this a ‘Wellies On’ event as we invite potential customers to come onto the site in their wellies (or shoes they don’t mind getting muddy) with the sales team to have an access all areas tour of, what could be, their future home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Visitors can explore plot sizes, look at what their garden outlook could be and just generally get a feel for the development.”

The 'Wellies On' event is being held on January 27. Photo: Kingswood Homes

Spinners Brook is surrounded by rolling countryside and some homes overlook the open water of a reservoir. It is also perfectly located for commuters who can take a train from Darwen train station, a 10-minute drive from Spinners Brook to Manchester Victoria in 40 minutes.

Lesley continued: “We will also have some exclusive offers on certain plots and anyone who comes will be entered into a prize draw with the chance to win a £50 gift voucher.”

Anyone who would like to attend the ‘Wellies On’ event can book in a tour at the following times on Saturday 27th January; 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book a tour, please speak to our sales team on 01254 492182.

Explore the homes at Spinners Brook at the 'Wellies On' event. Photo: Kingswood Homes

After the tours, food will be provided by Hoddlesden’s local pub The Ranken Arms.