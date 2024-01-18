House hunters can get stuck in at 'Wellies On' event in Hoddlesden
The ‘Wellies On’ event is ideal for anyone who may be thinking of moving home this year. It’s the chance to take a tour of the development and look at some of the properties that are currently being built.
Lesley Myers, sales director at Kingswood Homes said: “We call events like this a ‘Wellies On’ event as we invite potential customers to come onto the site in their wellies (or shoes they don’t mind getting muddy) with the sales team to have an access all areas tour of, what could be, their future home.
“Visitors can explore plot sizes, look at what their garden outlook could be and just generally get a feel for the development.”
Spinners Brook is surrounded by rolling countryside and some homes overlook the open water of a reservoir. It is also perfectly located for commuters who can take a train from Darwen train station, a 10-minute drive from Spinners Brook to Manchester Victoria in 40 minutes.
Lesley continued: “We will also have some exclusive offers on certain plots and anyone who comes will be entered into a prize draw with the chance to win a £50 gift voucher.”
Anyone who would like to attend the ‘Wellies On’ event can book in a tour at the following times on Saturday 27th January; 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm.
To book a tour, please speak to our sales team on 01254 492182.
After the tours, food will be provided by Hoddlesden’s local pub The Ranken Arms.
To find out more about the homes for sale at Spinners Brook, visit: www.kingswoodhomes.uk.com/developments/spinners-brook-hoddlesden/