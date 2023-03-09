A number of properties in Lancashire are up for auction later this month.

National property auctioneers, Taylor James Auctions, are set to host their next online property auction later this month which has six Lancashire properties listed.

The Lancashire areas where five houses and one retail unit are listed include; Accrington, Colne, Nelson, Preston and Leyland.

The online auction, is due to take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 8am – full details on how to join the bid on the day can be found on the Taylor James Auctions website.

Here are full details of each of the Lancashire properties listed.

1 . 14 Fleetwood Street, Leyland Address: 14 Fleetwood Street, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 3NL / Guide price: £50,000+ / Details: A two bedroom mid-terrace house requiring modernisation, including; reception room, kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom/WC and rear yard. Photo: Taylor James Auctions Photo Sales

2 . 51 Raglan Street, Preston Address: 51 Raglan Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 2AX / Guide price: £40,000+ / Details: The property in Preston is a two bedroom mid-terrace house that requires modernisation. The accommodation includes reception room, kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom, WC and a rear yard. Photo: Taylor James Auctions Photo Sales

3 . 17 Hawley Street, Colne Address: 17 Hawley Street, Colne, Lancashire, BB8 8BA / Guide price: £25,000+ / Details: A two bedroom mid-terrace house requiring modernisation, including; reception room, kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom/WC and rear yard. Photo: Taylor James Auctions Photo Sales

4 . 17 Reedyford Road, Nelson Address: 17 Reedyford Road, Nelson, Lancashire, BB9 8LL / Guide Price: £35,000+ / Details: A two bedroom mid-terrace house currently let on an assured shorthold tenancy. Total current rent £4,428 per annum. Accommodation includes; reception room, kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom/WC and rear yard. Photo: Taylor James Auctions Photo Sales