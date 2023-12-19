Homecare provider aims to form strong relationships with health professionals

A homecare provider which has just opened a new branch in Preston is aiming to form strong relationships with local health professionals so that clients receive the best possible packages of care.

A homecare provider which has just opened a new branch in Preston is aiming to form strong relationships with local health professionals so that clients receive the best possible packages of care.

Westmorland Homecare’s Preston branch will host a special launch event at its offices at 6 Chapel Street in the city on Friday, January 19, from 5pm-8.30pm.

It will be inviting local GPs, district nurses, physiotherapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, osteopaths, opticians and mobility aids suppliers. Invitations will also go out to the Royal Preston Hospital, Longridge Community Hospital, Fullwood Hospital and the Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre at Preston.

Tracey Redwood, the registered care manager at Westmorland Homecare’s Preston branch

“It is all about forming professional relationships and working collaboratively with everyone who works in the healthcare sector as ultimately this provides better outcomes and the best package of care for our clients within their own home,” said Tracey Redwood, the registered care manager at Westmorland Homecare’s Preston branch.

“In our other branches we have a phenomenal relationship with health professionals, such as doctors, district nurses and physios and we want to achieve the same at Preston. I was formerly at our Poulton, Fylde and Wyre branch and everyone we worked with said how amazing we were because of our innovative thinking and being pro-active in assisting to sort problems out as they arise, which can help to alleviate their workloads to some extent and can prevent unnecessary hospital admission.

“We monitor our clients for any changes. We are then able to alert the correct health professionals immediately, such as GPs or the district nurses, so things do not escalate. We then follow the guidance given. All of this is done with the aim of allowing the client to stay at home rather than having to go into hospital.”

The launch event is an opportunity for people to meet face-to-face and for the branch to explain the services it offers.

“Invitations to the event will also go out to the local business community as we need to reach out to everyone in the Preston area, so they know we are here and the services we provide,” said Tracey. “For example, a lady might go into her local hairdresser’s and say she is struggling at home but has no information on any services The hairdresser can then hand the lady one of our leaflets or tell them about us.”

The launch event will also be open to members of the public. “Anybody is welcome to come along on the night,” said Tracey. “We also have an open-door policy at the office so anyone can come in to see us and discuss anything they want during our opening hours.”

The Preston branch covers Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham, Kirkham, Bamber Bridge, Walton-le-Dale, Longton, North Leyland, Ribbleton, Lea and Longridge.

Westmorland Homecare provides hundreds of hours of care each week to enable vulnerable and often frail people over the age of 18 to live independently in their own home.

Its services include home care, such as help with housekeeping and meal preparation, and personal care, such as help with medication, dressing, bathing and living their life to the full.