Homebuyers can now register their interest for premium homes in Chorley

A range of three, four and five-bedroom homes will soon be launched at Redrow’s new development in Eccleston.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located off Doctors Lane, Woodland Chase, will include 65 homes from Redrow’s sought after Heritage Collection across 7.5-acres.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire said: “We have already received a lot of local interest in this development, which will deliver much needed new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These include detached houses for families looking to move up the ladder and affordable homes to meet the needs of the local area.”

A representative image of the Leamington Lifestyle lounge

Properties at Woodland Chase will include the detached three-bedroom Leamington Lifestyle. This property boasts an open plan kitchen / dining / family room stretching across the back of the property.

There is also generous lounge, a separate utility and ground floor cloakroom. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, each with its own ensuite. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe/dressing room.

Or for those looking for a four-bedroom property, the double-fronted Shaftesbury features a kitchen, dining and living area extending along one side of the property, with a separate lounge on the other. A cloakroom and utility complete the layout downstairs. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, the main with en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve added: “Woodland Chase is designed to provide a better way to live, with easy access to local green spaces and the surrounding countryside.

A representative image of the Leamington Lifestyle kitchen area

“Located opposite Eccleston Cricket Club, this new community will offer residents a great balance of being close to the amenities of Eccleston and the towns of Chorley and Leyland, while new residents will enjoy plenty of open space on their doorstep.”

The development will improve biodiversity levels overall on the site. Redrow will enhance existing habitats including a pond, while trees and hedgerows will be retained where possible, including the large oak tree at the site entrance.

As part of the planning agreement, Redrow will contribute almost £1 million to the community. With over £35,000 to improve the open space at the back of Larkfield and more than £100,000 to improve sports pitches and facilities within the borough. Affordable homes are also being built on site to meet local need, including one-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom mews homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Community Infrastructure Levy payment of more than £640,000 will also be used towards infrastructure within Chorley, as well as a substantial contribution towards additional high school places within the catchment area.

To register your interest in the homes at Woodland Chase or for further information visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/woodland-chase-112830