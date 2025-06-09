Homebuilder highlights first-time buyer opportunities at Lancashire development

David Wilson Homes has a range of opportunities for first-time buyers to become homeowners at its Inglewhite Meadow development in Longridge.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The development on Bird Tree Court, now over 80% sold out, has been a great success for the five-star developer and there is still a chance for would-be buyers to get a foot on the property ladder.

David Wilson Homes is keen to showcase its Archford and Lewes style home, for first-time buyers, which is ready to move into for the summer.

The Archford is a three-bedroom home which has an open-plan kitchen-diner with French doors that lead to the garden, in addition to a spacious lounge and a cloakroom. The main bedroom comes with an en suite, and there is an additional double bedroom and a single bedroom presenting the option to create a home office space.

DWNW - 002 - The living room inside the three bedroom Archford style show home at Inglewhite Meadow

This particular property is available with the Deposit Boost scheme, which can boost a home buyer's 10% deposit to a 15% deposit, saving up to £11,250 and getting a more competitive mortgage rate.

The Lewes, on the other hand, is a one bedroom home with a unique design. On the ground floor is a spacious double bedroom, utility room and bathroom, whilst the first floor has an open-plan kitchen and living room.

This low-cost home is ideal for house hunters who want a more manageable space which still feels roomy with a modern design.

Exclusive to first-time buyers, anyone interested in the Lewes is encouraged to speak to the Sales Advisers at Inglewhite Meadow to find out how to reserve the property.

DWNW - 011 - One of the bedrooms inside the Archford show home at Inglewhite Meadow

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West said: “With our Archford and Lewes style homes, we want to make it as easy as possible for first-time buyers to find the perfect starter home.

“We have a limited selection of properties available as Inglewhite Meadow draws to a close, but we still have a range of moving schemes and offers to make the remaining properties accessible to a variety of property seekers.”

The development is a short walk to the heart of Longridge and within reach of Preston’s city centre. With a multitude of shops, bars and award-winning restaurants at their fingertips, house hunters will also have access to stunning views of the countryside and excellent commuter links.

Inglewhite Meadow currently has a range of one to four bedroom homes available from £105,525.

To find out more about any nearby developments, call the sales team on 0333 355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.