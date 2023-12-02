Ho Ho Ho! Father Christmas spotted in Preston for grand Xmas lights Santa switch-on
A certain special someone has been spotted in Preston taking part in a unique Christmas lights switch-on.
Having decorated his boat in reams of festive lights for the Christmas period, one particularly merry Santa Claus braved the icy cold conditions in Preston recently to put on quite the show.
Egged on by an expectant crowd’s good-hearted countdown, a jolly St. Nick threw the switch and lit up his boat for all to see, marking the beginning of the Christmas period. Take a look at the video above filmed by reader Karen See.