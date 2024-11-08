Historic Victorian Penwortham water tower transformed into stunning 4-storey luxury family home for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 16:43 BST

This unique and stunning property, formerly a Victorian water tower built by Canon Rawstorne, has been meticulously transformed into a luxurious family home.

On the market for £640,000 with Marie Holmes Estates, this Higher Penwortham property is arranged over four floors, with the house combining historic charm with modern comforts, offering four double bedrooms, three reception rooms, and two bathrooms.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

The ground floor features a beautifully updated shaker-style kitchen, a family lounge with bi-folding doors leading to the courtyard garden, a dining room, and an additional evening lounge. The first floor houses one of the double bedrooms, a dressing room, and a lavish family bathroom, while the second floor offers another spacious bedroom. The third floor boasts a luxurious suite area with a bedroom, en-suite shower room, and a mezzanine area with stunning views of Penwortham.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Key architectural features include a striking oak-frame entrance porch, new sash-style windows, and a blend of original elements with contemporary finishes. Outside, the property offers a resin driveway, parking space, and a beautiful courtyard garden, perfect for entertaining.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Located in the heart of Penwortham, the property is close to local amenities, schools, and services, offering both character and modern living in an exceptional setting. Viewing is essential to appreciate this one-of-a-kind home.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Take a look around...

Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...

All of Lancashire's 37 McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst according to your reviews

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

26 of the best & highest rated restaurants in Lancashire you have to try, from takeaways to Michelin stars

These are Blackpool's dodgiest and roughest old school pubs down the decades... according to you

The 35 very best and most desirable places to live in Lancashire, according to you

The 21 ugliest parts of Lancashire according to readers, including spots in Preston and Blackburn

The 26 best dog friendly pubs in Lancashire to visit for a pint with your adorable pooch

1. The Water Tower (Credit: Marie Holmes Estate)

The Water Tower (Credit: Marie Holmes Estate)

Photo Sales

2. The Water Tower (Credit: Marie Holmes Estate)

The Water Tower (Credit: Marie Holmes Estate)

Photo Sales

3. The Water Tower (Credit: Marie Holmes Estate)

The Water Tower (Credit: Marie Holmes Estate)

Photo Sales

4. The Water Tower (Credit: Marie Holmes Estate)

The Water Tower (Credit: Marie Holmes Estate)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPrestonPropertyMoneyLove Your
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice