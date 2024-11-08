On the market for £640,000 with Marie Holmes Estates, this Higher Penwortham property is arranged over four floors, with the house combining historic charm with modern comforts, offering four double bedrooms, three reception rooms, and two bathrooms.

The ground floor features a beautifully updated shaker-style kitchen, a family lounge with bi-folding doors leading to the courtyard garden, a dining room, and an additional evening lounge. The first floor houses one of the double bedrooms, a dressing room, and a lavish family bathroom, while the second floor offers another spacious bedroom. The third floor boasts a luxurious suite area with a bedroom, en-suite shower room, and a mezzanine area with stunning views of Penwortham.

Key architectural features include a striking oak-frame entrance porch, new sash-style windows, and a blend of original elements with contemporary finishes. Outside, the property offers a resin driveway, parking space, and a beautiful courtyard garden, perfect for entertaining.

Located in the heart of Penwortham, the property is close to local amenities, schools, and services, offering both character and modern living in an exceptional setting. Viewing is essential to appreciate this one-of-a-kind home.

Take a look around...

Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...

1 . The Water Tower (Credit: Marie Holmes Estate) The Water Tower (Credit: Marie Holmes Estate) Photo Sales

2 . The Water Tower (Credit: Marie Holmes Estate) The Water Tower (Credit: Marie Holmes Estate) Photo Sales

3 . The Water Tower (Credit: Marie Holmes Estate) The Water Tower (Credit: Marie Holmes Estate) Photo Sales