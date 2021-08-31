On the market for £825,000 with Fine & Country, this gorgeous four-bed townhouse is one of the only fine Georgian town houses within this heritage area to have been in continuous residential occupancy since it was built in 1760 and features a magnificent entrance hall, ornate plasterwork, marble fireplaces, original cabinets, three reception rooms, a large dining kitchen, a dining room, a sweeping staircase, a master bedroom with en suite, and a one-bed annexe named Mulberry Cottage. Take a look around...
Historic four-bed townhouse opposite Lancaster Castle dating back to the 1600s on the market for £825,000
This amazing home sits within the historic Lancaster Castle precinct opposite the Medieval castle.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:25 pm
