High five for Lancashire homes with a view

Kingswood Homes are offering two housing ranges at their Green Hills development, the Homestead Collection featuring traditional exteriors with classical finishes and the Farmstead Collection offering a contemporary twist to the customary Lancashire farmsteads and barns.

One of the larger homes is the five bedroom detached Dovecote 5, that has been cleverly designed to make the most of the hillside location and the stunning sunset vista.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales director at Kingswood Homes, Lesley Myers said: “The Dovecote 5 is a three-storey property that takes multi-level living to new heights. A recent survey we conducted showed that the internal layout of a home is more important than how a home looks externally and while the Dovecote 5 is stunning from the outside, we know that inside is where the house really sells itself.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of the most fascinating properties on the market Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dovecote 5 makes the most of the hillside location at Green Hills

“Thanks to Shape Your Home, the Dovecote 5 can be shaped around a customer’s lifestyle which gives a Kingswood home the edge over other five-bedroom homes in the area.”

But don't just take Lesley's word for it, here are five reasons house hunters should put the Dovecote 5 at the top of their list:

1. A home unique to the customer

Shape Your Home is Kingswood’s industry leading concept that allows customers to select from a range of layouts for each of the three floors to create a home that’s built around the way they live. There are eight potential configurations to choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buyers enter on the first floor and go downstairs to the kitchen, dining and living space. One popular layout for the ground floor includes an open plan space with a separate utility and W/C. Using the Work/Play Shape Your Home options, customers can reconfigure this space to add in an office/ playroom.

The first floor comprises two double bedrooms, a cloakroom and the integral garage. This can be altered by choosing the Sleep 2 option to include one large bedroom or the Sleep 3 option of a large bedroom with an ensuite shower room.

The second floor is where the final three double bedrooms are, including the main bedroom at the front of the property with an ensuite shower room. A separate family bathroom completes this level. Opt for the Sleep 2 Shape Your Home option and this floor has two bedrooms, rather than three. With this configuration the main bedroom is at the back of the property with an ensuite and dressing room, while bedroom two is at the front, with an ensuite.

2. Hear from a buyer

Matt Hunter and his wife Jo purchased a Dovecote 5 after being wowed by the different Shape Your Home options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt, 39, said: “Thanks to Shape Your Home, we were able to customise our home’s layout to suit our lifestyle. On the top floor, we moved the master bedroom from the front of the home to the back and created a huge suite including an ensuite and a walk-in dressing room, something that was on Jo’s wish list. In doing this, we lost a bedroom, but we have gained the bedroom of our dreams, and we still have three other bedrooms to use.”

Jo, 34, added: “I work from home for the NHS, and it was important to have a home office. Shape Your Home allowed us to have an incredible master suite, an office, and still have two spare bedrooms for when family and friends visit.

“The open plan kitchen and living space gives so many options. We have been able to create a gorgeous dining nook, and we love how each part of the room functions as a separate space but also flows together. It feels both spacious and cosy and is perfect for entertaining.”

3. Location, location, location

Situated in the sought-after area of Feniscowles, just minutes from the green open spaces of the Pennine moors and Blackburn town centre, Green Hills enjoys a “best of both worlds” setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining Dovecote 5s enjoy west facing gardens meaning they don’t just have just great views of the surrounding countryside but will have the potential to enjoy evening sunsets.

4. All-inclusive specification

Kingswood’s all-inclusive specification is anything but standard. Every home comes with features such as a Ring doorbell, Nest heating system, AEG appliances including a five-ring gas hob, integrated fridge, freezer and dishwasher and floor tiles to the kitchen and bathrooms.

All homes also have a selection of personalisations to choose from such as kitchens, dressing areas with fitted wardrobes and additional tiling.

5. Shape Your Deal

Customers who reserve selected plots can now choose to either have their mortgage paid for 12 months, customers pay 3% deposit or choose £15,000 worth of extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the Dovecote 5s that are available at Green Hills call 01772 281138 and quote phase 4. Prices start from £339,995.