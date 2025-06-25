Here comes the sun: Lancashire housebuilder unveils offers for a summer move

Home buyers could be enjoying the summer sun in a brand-new property as David Wilson Homes has unveiled its offers and moving schemes at its development in Leyland.

With several steps of the property ladder still to tackle, keen buyers can rest assured that the five-star housebuilder is on hand to help property seekers enjoy the hotter months settled in their new home.

At developments including Centurion Village in Midge Hall, David Wilson Homes’ summer offer includes assistance for first-time buyers and existing homeowners.

The developer is making its Part Exchange and Deposit Boost schemes available for interested customers. These schemes are available on a variety of properties on the development including the three-storey Greenwood home.

DWNW - 004 - Street view of the Bradgate style home at Centurion Village in Leyland

The Part Exchange scheme can allow David Wilson Homes to buy their customer's existing house from them. This means that customers can save money on estate agent fees and there is no rush to move out of their old home, making the transition to one of the housebuilder’s brand-new properties as hassle-free as possible.

This scheme is perfect for second steppers who are eager to find their dream home, either to upsize to have more space for their families to grow, or to downsize to a more manageable living space.

The Deposit Boost scheme, on the other hand, is another excellent option for first-time buyers whilst also being available to existing homeowners. The scheme allows house hunters to boost their deposits from 10% deposit to 15%, saving them thousands and securing a more competitive mortgage rate.

Homeward Legal published an article in March describing the benefits of a summer move, which included the ability to exploit the natural light and warmth of the season, the stability of the housing market during the summer, the timing of the season for family buyers and the speed of the house-moving process.

It was also noted that Rightmove's House Price Index shows that the time taken between putting a property on the market and agreeing to a bid from a buyer has reduced so far this year.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “Anyone looking to secure a new home to make the most of the summer is encouraged to make a swift visit to one of our nearby developments to find out more about a move whilst we still have properties available for a quick move.

“With a variety of offers and schemes available for house hunters to take advantage of, there are plenty of opportunities for prospective buyers to find their perfect home.”