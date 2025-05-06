Help to move up the housing ladder in Darwen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homes in Darwen and the surrounding area take around 100 days to sell, but that time could be reduced to a matter of weeks.

Elan Homes, the company building new homes at Tower Gardens on Milking Lane, is offering part exchange to help speed up the selling and buying process.

It means instead of being held back by the property they’ve outgrown, homeowners could be just weeks away from moving.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris explained: “The majority of enquiries we’ve received about our energy efficient new homes in Darwen have been from people already living nearby, including those who have a house to sell. Data from home.co.uk* suggests it takes around 100 days to sell a property in the BB3 area, but it doesn’t have to.

An example of the four-bedroom Southwold from Elan Homes

"We can reduce that time from months to weeks with part exchange. Subject to terms and conditions, we’ll effectively act as a guaranteed cash buyer for the customer’s property, so they don’t have to worry about being held back by a house that no longer meets their needs.

“Feedback from other purchasers who’ve used part exchange is that they love the reassurance and convenience this offers. They don’t have to find an agent to list with and there are no complicated chains or last-minute haggles over price.”

Current availability at Tower Gardens includes a choice of four-bedroom detached homes priced from £304,995.

A small number of homes will be ready to move into this summer.

As an alternative to part exchange, Elan is offering a 5% deposit boost on selected new homes in Darwen.

For example, on a four-bedroom detached Southwold LG priced at £324,995, the incentive is worth £16,250.

The Southwold LG is a generously proportioned family home. The lounge with feature bay window is at the front of the property. Double doors lead through from the lounge to the open plan kitchen and dining room, which in turn opens out to the rear garden. There’s also a utility and cloakroom on this level.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus the family bathroom.

“The design of our homes and the location make them ideal for families. They’re easy to manage, efficient to run. Plus, Lower Darwen Primary School is close by. There are plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors including Bold Venture Park and the moors surrounding Darwen Tower. Blackburn and Darwen are both around three miles away, putting a range of shops, bars and restaurants within easy reach.”

The show home and sales centre at Tower Gardens are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm.