Green light for new homes in Wyre

Approval has been granted for 184 new homes in Forton, Lancashire. The proposals, submitted by 5-star housebuilder Persimmon will see significant investment in the area alongside 184 new houses for local families, first-time buyers, and downsizers.
By Sean EamesContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Located off School Lane in Forton, Lancashire, the new Cricketers’ Green development will provide a mix of two to five-bedroom houses under Persimmon’s Charles Church brand with construction set to get underway this month.

55 of the 184 new homes will be delivered as affordable housing, with a range of affordable rent and low-cost home ownership options.

Over £2.5 million will be invested in the community, with an expected contribution towards local education provision. Funding will also be provided for improvements in local healthcare and transport infrastructure.

CGI of a home on the new developmentCGI of a home on the new development
Nearly £1 million will be set aside for the delivery of a new community hall.

Residents on the new development will benefit from over 6 acres of open space – the equivalent of almost 4 football pitches.

A play area and new comprehensive footpath network to encourage active travel will be provided, and all homes will be built to new building regulations for improved energy efficiency with solar panel technology on each home.

Andrew Laing, Land Director for Charles Church Lancashire, said: “We’re delighted that this development has taken another significant step forward.

CGI showing the new developmentCGI showing the new development
“These exciting plans will deliver a wealth of benefits to the local community in addition to much needed, high-quality new housing for local families, first-time buyers and downsizers who otherwise might struggle to get on the housing ladder.”

More information about Charles Church and its developments can be found here:

www.charleschurch.com

