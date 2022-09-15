Grand three-storey family mansion with stunning interior on the market for £825,000
This home is the peak of luxury.
By Jack Marshall
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 3:14 pm
On the market for £825,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this five-bed Billinge property boasts an elegant lounge with log burner, an orangery with a vaulted ceiling, a fitted kitchen with island unit, a master bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, and gardens with patio areas and a garden office. Take a look around...
