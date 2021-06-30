Grand six-bed, three-storey Peak District countryside manor house with immaculate finish on the market for £2m
Burbage House is a truly stunning property built by master masons.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £2m with Blenheim Park Estates, this six-bed, three-storey country residence in the Peak District is the epitome of countryside mansion, featuring a grand entrance hall, formal dining room, drawing room, breakfast kitchen, orangery, wine room, a hobby room, plant room, cinema room, a detached annexe, double garage, and gardens adjacent to National Trust woodlands. Take a look around...
