Grand opening for New Care's Egerton Manor Care Centre

New Care's latest care centre has officially been opened by the Mayor and Cllr Thomas

The Mayor of Bolton, Cllr Mohammed Ayub, along with the Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Cllr Linda Thomas, have officially opened a new £13m care facility in Bolton.

Located on Blackburn Road, on the site of the former Egerton House Hotel, Egerton Manor is a purpose-built, state-of-the-art 64-bed care centre, the latest care facility to be opened by Altrincham-based New Care. It will provide outstanding residential, 24-hour nursing, dementia and respite care for those in Bolton and the surrounding areas.

The Mayor and Cllr Thomas were invited to open the new facility, joining the New Care team to cut a red ribbon and declare Egerton Manor officially open.

The Mayor and Cllr Thomas open Egerton Manor. Photo: New Care

Impressed with the design and build of the new care centre, they enjoyed a guided tour of the new facility, meeting the first residents and seeing first hand the exceptional levels of care that the leading operator would be delivering in the local area.

Working closely with the local authority, Egerton Manor has been expertly designed to combine style and function to ensure a safe, secure and comfortable home-from-home environment for residents.

Each of the 64 fully furnished bedrooms features an en suite private wet room, and the home boasts a selection of communal lounges, reading rooms and dining rooms, spa-assisted bathrooms, a nail bar, hair salon and access to landscaped gardens and outdoor terraces. It really is a stunning living environment for its residents who will enjoy person-centred individual care, freshly prepared nutritious meals and a daily programme of wellbeing activites.

Retaining a nod to its previous life as the popular Egerton House Hotel, New Care has worked hard to incorporate many of the historical features of the well known local landmark into the new build including the entrance and bay windows that now form part of reception and the leafy grounds and woodland that form part of the external landscaping.

The stunning interior of Egerton Manor. Photo New Care

Commenting on the opening, Cllr Thomas said: “The Mayor and I are delighted to officially open Egerton Manor and meet the New Care team. This will become an incredible asset for the people of Bolton, the facilities are superb and there’s simply nothing like this currently in our borough. It’s great to see how the development team has retained the recognisable frontage of the Egerton House Hotel which is now protected for many years to come. We wish the team the best of luck with the home in the future.”

Commissioning director at New Care, Dawn Collett, added: “It has been our pleasure to welcome the Mayor and Cllr Thomas to Egerton Manor. We were delighted that they were able to perform the official opening for us and spend some time chatting with our staff team and first residents. It was a great morning.”

Now officially open and welcoming its first residents, Egerton Manor is recruiting locally with approximately 100 jobs expected to be created over the next 12 months in multiple roles including nurses, carers, hospitality, housekeeping, wellbeing and activities, maintenance and catering.

