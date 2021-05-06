Gorgeous sprawling five-bed countryside home with classic features, modern kitchen, and stunning views on the market for £545,000
A seriously high-quality home with self-contained annexe, this sprawling property is as good as countryside living gets.
On the market for £545,000 (currently under offer) with MSW Hewetsons, this five-bed detached property in Barnoldswick sits at the end of a private residential cul-de-sac and features a stunning modern fitted kitchen, stone-flagged flooring, sandstone fireplaces, mullioned windows, a master bedroom with en suite, lawned gardens, and lovely views over the surrounding countryside. Take a look around...
