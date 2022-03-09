Gorgeous five-bed Lancashire mansion with breathtaking interior and landscaped grounds on the market for £1.075m

On the market for £1.075m with Lytham Estate Agents, this breathtaking five-bed property in Westby features a grand reception hall entrance, a bespoke kitchen, a breakfast room, a utility room, a home study, a master bedroom with sunroom and en suite, a large annexe with private living areas, landscaped wrap-around gardens, and a double garage and workshop. Take a look around...
Credit: Lytham Estate Agents
Credit: Lytham Estate Agents
Credit: Lytham Estate Agents
Credit: Lytham Estate Agents
