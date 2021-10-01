Gorgeous Lake District getaway with breathtaking views, football pitch, and stunning modernised interior on the market for £1.25m

On the market for £1.25m with Ashdown Jones, this four-bed Lake District getaway is named Ryesdale and features 1.3 acres of landscaped gardens, paddocks, and uninterrupted views as well as stained-glass windows, oak flooring, cast iron radiators, light living rooms, a bespoke contemporary family kitchen with central island and Aga, a dining room with underfloor heating, a master bedroom with en suite, and gardens boasting patio areas, newly-built stables, and a football pitch. Take a look around...