Glorious four-bed countryside barn conversion with classic period features, huge master bedroom, and gorgeous gardens yours for £700,000
This rural barn conversion is magnificent.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £699,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this four-bed semi-detached property in Goosnargh features a wonderful approach, large gardens with a paddock and stables, two classic reception rooms with exposed beams and fireplace, a large kitchen/diner, a gorgeous masted bedroom with exposed stone and en suite, and a stunning family bathroom. Take a look around...
