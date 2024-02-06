News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Give that special gift this Valentine's Day with some loving cooking utensils from Disney's Lilo & Stitch - at George &Asda

Give that special gift this Valentine's Day with some loving cooking utensils from Disney's Lilo &Stitch - at George & Asda.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Feb 2024, 19:21 GMT
Disney Stitch Mason Jar With Straw Set of 2, £6.Disney Stitch Mason Jar With Straw Set of 2, £6.
Disney Stitch Mason Jar With Straw Set of 2, £6.

There is a vast array of things to choose from, be it a rolling pin, measuring spoons, jar with straw set, measuring jug, everything for the discerning baker.

There is also some homeware items such as duvet sets and cushions.

All very cute.

The full range is available to purchase from direct.asda.com/george

Related topics:DisneyASDA